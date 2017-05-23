Arby's Offers Summer Deal To Oklahoma Teachers - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Arby's Offers Summer Deal To Oklahoma Teachers

By Jen Billings, News9.com
Oklahoma teachers are being honored by United States Beef Corporation, Inc. this summer with at 50% discount on combo meals at any Oklahoma Arby's restaurant. US Beef is Arby's largest franchisee. 

Educators can start enjoying the deal May 29th through Labor Day, September 4th. The offer is exclusive to Oklahoma teachers, K-12, with a valid school identification card. 

US Beef CEO, John Davis, wants teachers to count in Oklahoma, saying “We appreciate the long hours and personal and financial sacrifices so many of our teachers in Oklahoma make, and want to send a message that Arby’s has the highest regard and respect for those who teach our future workforce. School may be out for the summer, but teachers are in at Arby’s! We hope they enjoy this Arby’s summer “break”.”

US Beef operates more than 350 Arby's restaurants throughout the state. 

