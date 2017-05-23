Telephone Scammers Target Storm Victims In Elk City & Perkins

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak urges Oklahomans affected by the recent storms to be on the lookout for scam artists.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Anti-Fraud Division said they have received complaints about suspicious phone calls to storm victims in Elk City and Perkins recently.

The department said scam artists falsely claim to represent several well-known insurance companies, and in some cases the caller demands to inspect the homeowner’s roof.

Doak said storm victims have avoided losing money to this scam simply by ending the call. In addition to phone call scammers, con artists may also travel door-to-door offering fake goods or services. Commissioner Doak offered the following tips to avoid fraud after a disaster:

Require references and check them out

Only work with licensed and insured contractors

Get more than one estimate. Don’t be pushed into signing a contract right away

Get everything in writing; cost, work to be done, time schedule, guarantees and payment schedule

Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license. Write down their license number and plate number.

Never sign a contract with blanks. Fraudsters may enter unacceptable terms later.

Never pay anyone in full until the work is completed.

These con artists are the lowest of the low, said Doak. They prey on disaster victims at a time when they’re emotionally vulnerable, stressed out and dealing with an unfamiliar situation. By giving customer a heads up, we hope they can better protect themselves.

Consumers concerned about insurance fraud are encouraged to call the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071.