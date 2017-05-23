Telephone Scammers Target Storm Victims In Elk City & Perkins - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Telephone Scammers Target Storm Victims In Elk City & Perkins

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak urges Oklahomans affected by the recent storms to be on the lookout for scam artists.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Anti-Fraud Division said they have received complaints about suspicious phone calls to storm victims in Elk City and Perkins recently. 

The department said scam artists falsely claim to represent several well-known insurance companies, and in some cases the caller demands to inspect the homeowner’s roof.

Doak said storm victims have avoided losing money to this scam simply by ending the call. In addition to phone call scammers, con artists may also travel door-to-door offering fake goods or services. Commissioner Doak offered the following tips to avoid fraud after a disaster:

  • Require references and check them out
  • Only work with licensed and insured contractors
  • Get more than one estimate. Don’t be pushed into signing a contract right away
  • Get everything in writing; cost, work to be done, time schedule, guarantees and payment schedule
  • Ask to see the salesperson’s driver’s license. Write down their license number and plate number.
  • Never sign a contract with blanks. Fraudsters may enter unacceptable terms later.
  • Never pay anyone in full until the work is completed.

These con artists are the lowest of the low, said Doak. They prey on disaster victims at a time when they’re emotionally vulnerable, stressed out and dealing with an unfamiliar situation. By giving customer a heads up, we hope they can better protect themselves.

Consumers concerned about insurance fraud are encouraged to call the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.