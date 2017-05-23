12-Year-Old Girl Safe After Car She Was In Is Stolen From NW OKC Gas Station

A 12-year-old girl was asleep in the back of her father's car when it was stolen at the OnCue at NW 10th and Portland early Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: Police have located the stolen vehicle & the suspect in Pottawatomie County. https://t.co/36ZJVsPMhM — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 23, 2017

The girl was located, along with her dog, about an hour after at the Love's gas station at I-40 and McLoud Rd. in McLoud. Police say the suspect dropped the girl and the dog off on the side of I-40 and she walked to the Love's.

The child victim in this morning's carjacking has been located safe near McLoud, OK. The suspect & vehicle are still outstanding. 1/3 — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 23, 2017

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Here's a glimpse of 10 y/o victim on her way to reunite with dad. Police are looking for carjacker driving Chevy Impala with plate 219GBJ pic.twitter.com/MZ0gSDwbjc — Chris Gilmore (@cgilmoreNews9) May 23, 2017

The car, a white 2006 Chevy Impala, was located and the suspect was taken into police custody in Pottawatomie County around 9 a.m.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the age of the girl to be 10-years-old.