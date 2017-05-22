Moore Woman Distraught After Dog Fatally Shot - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Moore Woman Distraught After Dog Fatally Shot

Posted: Updated:
MOORE, Oklahoma -

Moore Police are investigating the shooting and killing of a 10-pound dog that had strayed from its owner’s backyard. 

Kristen Perkins’s family lives in the in the Oak Creek neighborhood near Buck Thomas Park.  Perkins said their dog named “Maycee” was a 6-year-old Chihuahua-Dachshund mix. 

Perkins said Maycee got out through an opening in their back fence after last week’s storms.  She said she found the dog Sunday outside a next-door neighbor’s back fence. 

Maycee had been shot and killed.

“It is just unnecessary and dangerous and scary to know somebody back there that found this to be their best option to shoot this little dog, I don’t understand,” Perkins said.

Perkins said she neither suspects or blames her neighbor.  She said that same neighbor’s home recently took a bullet through a back window.  

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.