Moore Woman Distraught After Dog Fatally Shot

Moore Police are investigating the shooting and killing of a 10-pound dog that had strayed from its owner’s backyard.

Kristen Perkins’s family lives in the in the Oak Creek neighborhood near Buck Thomas Park. Perkins said their dog named “Maycee” was a 6-year-old Chihuahua-Dachshund mix.

Perkins said Maycee got out through an opening in their back fence after last week’s storms. She said she found the dog Sunday outside a next-door neighbor’s back fence.

Maycee had been shot and killed.

“It is just unnecessary and dangerous and scary to know somebody back there that found this to be their best option to shoot this little dog, I don’t understand,” Perkins said.

Perkins said she neither suspects or blames her neighbor. She said that same neighbor’s home recently took a bullet through a back window.