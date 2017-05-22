4th Graders Witness Burglary, Help OKC Police Nab Suspects

A group of 4th grade students managed to save the day after witnessing a home break-in.

They watched it happen across the street from their classroom at Stand Watie Elementary School in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Anna Reisman was the Oklahoma City dispatcher who took the 911 call. A teacher was on the other end of the line, but Reisman could hear all the students helping in the background.

On the phone call, the students told details of the crime to the teacher. They described the number of suspects, the colors they are wearing, the model of the vehicle, and more.

Reisman said, “I’ve been here five years. That’s one of the best burglary calls I’ve ever taken.”

She said the call was extremely detailed, even describing the type of license plate on the getaway car.

Soon after the call was made, Oklahoma City police officers arrested the suspects. The stolen property was returned to the rightful owner.

Reisman thought the kids should be rewarded for their heroic actions and had her supervisor arrange a field trip for them.

On Monday, the 4th graders from Stand Watie Elementary School visited dispatch. They got a full tour. They even got to meet Reisman who said she never gets to meet the people she talks to.

The children learned more about what calling 911 means and how it works. They were thanked by dispatch and police officers for saving the day.