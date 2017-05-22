Showers Move Southeast Monday Evening, Overnight

Showers and a few storms will continue to move southeast Monday evening and overnight.
A cold front will come through by Tuesday morning and temperatures will drop to the mid-50s.
A few showers are possible Tuesday but most of the day looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.