One Person Killed In Head-On Collision West of Milburn

By Alexis Embry
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One person was killed in a head-on collision one mile west of Milburn Sunday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Highway 78.

According to the OHP report, a truck  driven by 26-year-old Bryson Paulin was traveling eastbound when he crossed the center lane and crashed head on into a second truck traveling westbound. The impact caused Paulin’s truck to flip over on its top where he was pinned for approximately 20 minutes.

Paulin was pronounced dead at the scene by Johnston County EMS due to massive injuries sustained in the collision. An odor of alcohol was observed, according to the responding trooper.

Three passengers inside vehicle 1, 31-year-old Cody Heath and two juveniles, were transported to Mercy Hospital in Tishomingo. Heath was treated and released for trunk internal and arm injuries. Both juveniles were uninjured. 

