Warren Theater Projects Will Go On As Planned Despite Sale To Regal Entertainment

City leaders say they have been reassured that two Warren Theatre projects planned for the metro are moving forward despite the company selling its existing theaters.

On Friday, Regal Entertainment announced it was purchasing all 7 Warren Theaters.

“They were a little surprised,” says Guy Henson, the City Manager of Midwest City, after staff heard the news.

Henson says a representative from Warren Theatres was in Midwest City the day before the sale was announced going over plans for the new theater planned for SE 15th and Sooner Rd.

Warren Theatres is planning on another 14 screen facility at Eastern south of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

“We've been assured that these two, that are proposed for the Oklahoma City area, will be his two new flagships,” says Henson.

The sale to Regal Entertainment includes The Moore Warren Theatre. In 2016, it was 17th highest grossing theater in the U-S.

Both of the 14 screen facilities planned for the metro would be slightly smaller.

“I think they are looking for opportunities to build similar facilities in other parts of the country,” says Henson.

News 9 starting reaching out Warren Theatres on Friday trying to directly confirm its plans for the metro. The Wichita-based company hasn’t returned our calls.