Budget Talks Crumble Over Weekend, Special Session Looking Likely

It's back to square one today for lawmakers after talks of raising any revenue failed over the weekend.

With our state still facing a nearly $900 million shortfall, lawmakers may now face a special session. The law requires a budget to be in place by this Friday.

One of the biggest sticking points is the Democrats' proposal to increase gross production tax on oil and natural gas by as much as 5 percent. Republicans say that increase could force companies to drill in other states.

Republicans control the House and Senate but Democratic votes are needed to pass any new taxes or fees.