Budget Talks Crumble Over Weekend, Special Session Looking Likely

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It's back to square one today for lawmakers after talks of raising any revenue failed over the weekend.

With our state still facing a nearly $900 million shortfall, lawmakers may now face a special session. The law requires a budget to be in place by this Friday.

One of the biggest sticking points is the Democrats' proposal to increase gross production tax on oil and natural gas by as much as 5 percent. Republicans say that  increase could force companies to drill in other states.

Republicans control the House and Senate but Democratic votes are needed to pass any new taxes or fees.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
