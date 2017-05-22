"Click It Or Ticket" Campaign Begins Nationwide Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

"Click It Or Ticket" Campaign Begins Nationwide Today

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The "Click It Or Ticket" campaign kicks off today with over 10,000 agencies nationwide participating. The campaign keeps coming back because not buckling up while driving remains alarmingly popular.

In 2015, 223 people Oklahomans died in wrecks while not wearing a seatbelt. Out of those 223, 87 were totally ejected from the vehicle.

At least 20 law enforcement agencies across the state have committed to the effort. Agencies taking part in the campaign will be taking no excuses in enforcing seat belt law and will be writing tickets day and night.

The campaign will run through June 4.

