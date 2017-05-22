Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 21, 2017

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk the PGA in Tulsa, a special Mother's Day in MLB, Thunder offseason, an interview with Mike Leach, and the Special Olympics.

- Could the PGA bring another major to Southern Hill Country Club in Tulsa soon?

- Pam Bradley, mother of Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher and Broken Arrow native Archie Bradley, threw out the first pitch for the Diamondbacks on Mother's Day.

- Enes Kanter spent Saturday trapped in a Romanian airport after his passport was canceled by the Turkish government.

- Dean Blevins speaks with Washington State football coach Mike Leach at the Roast of Al Eschbach.

- Stillwater and Oklahoma State hosted the 48th annual Special Olympics.

- Play The Percentages