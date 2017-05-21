Authorities Search For Suspect After SE OKC Chase

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a short pursuit in southeast Oklahoma City.

A Valley Brook police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Interstate 240. The vehicle sped away and stopped at a gas station near I-240 and Sunnylane.

The suspects ran toward a wooded area. Officers have arrested the driver near the scene but the passenger was not caught, Valley Brook police said.

Oklahoma City police, Oklahoma County deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted with the search and had set up a perimeter.

