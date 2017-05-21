Showers, Storms Possible Monday In Western, Central OK

Storms will stay in the panhandle Sunday evening. The rest of the state will continue to see partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to the low 50s overnight.

Clouds increase early Monday ahead of a system that will likely bring the western and parts of central Oklahoma showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening.

There is a low threat these storms become severe with hail and damaging wind the primary threats.

The cold front pushes through early Tuesday morning keeping a slight chance of rain in central Oklahoma.

Most of the day looks dry with a few breaks in the clouds possible by late afternoon.