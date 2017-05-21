OK Deputies, Emergency Managers Warn Drivers To Avoid Certain Roadways

Deputies and emergency managers are warning drivers to avoid certain roads and highways following the severe weather that swept the state last week.

Logan County deputies are asking drivers to avoid Post Road near State Highway 105, because of a sinkhole.

Emergency Managers in Grant County said Highway 11 between Medford and Wakita is closed until further notice, due to high water. Drivers are advised to take Highway 81 or Red Hill Road through Pond Creek as an alternate route.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has a list of roads and highways that have also been closed due to flooding. Click here.