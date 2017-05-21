OK Deputies, Emergency Managers Warn Drivers To Avoid Certain Ro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OK Deputies, Emergency Managers Warn Drivers To Avoid Certain Roadways

Posted: Updated:
Deputies and emergency managers are warning drivers to avoid certain roads and highways following the severe weather that swept the state last week. Deputies and emergency managers are warning drivers to avoid certain roads and highways following the severe weather that swept the state last week.

Deputies and emergency managers are warning drivers to avoid certain roads and highways following the severe weather that swept the state last week.

Logan County deputies are asking drivers to avoid Post Road near State Highway 105, because of a sinkhole.

Emergency Managers in Grant County said Highway 11 between Medford and Wakita is closed until further notice, due to high water. Drivers are advised to take Highway 81 or Red Hill Road through Pond Creek as an alternate route.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has a list of roads and highways that have also been closed due to flooding. Click here

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.