Traffic Stop Leads To Chase, Fatal Crash In NW OKC

The top U.S commander for the Middle East says the first deployments of new U.S. forces will arrive in Afghanistan "pretty quickly.'"More >>
The top U.S commander for the Middle East says the first deployments of new U.S. forces will arrive in Afghanistan "pretty quickly.'"More >>
Authorities have charged a Woodward Police detective with two counts of child sexual abuse.More >>
Authorities have charged a Woodward Police detective with two counts of child sexual abuse.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.