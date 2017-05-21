Traffic Stop Leads To Chase, Fatal Crash In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police said one person is dead and three others are injured, after a chase and crash late Saturday night.

According to police, an officer tried to perform a traffic stop on a SUV near NW 10th and Western around 11:30 p.m. The SUV failed to stop and a chase began.

The officer said he lost sight of the vehicle for a short amount of time, but came upon the scene of the crash at NW 30th and Hudson.

The SUV smashed into a retaining wall.

According to police, a passenger was pronounced dead on scene and three others including the driver was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released.

