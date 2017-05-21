Traffic Stop Leads To Chase, Fatal Crash In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Traffic Stop Leads To Chase, Fatal Crash In NW OKC

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police said one person is dead and three others are injured, after a chase and crash late Saturday night.

According to police, an officer tried to perform a traffic stop on a SUV near NW 10th and Western around 11:30 p.m. The SUV failed to stop and a chase began.

The officer said he lost sight of the vehicle for a short amount of time, but came upon the scene of the crash at NW 30th and Hudson.

The SUV smashed into a retaining wall.

According to police, a passenger was pronounced dead on scene and three others including the driver was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information when it becomes available. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
