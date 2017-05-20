One Taken To Hospital After NW OKC Shooting

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The shooting happened near NW 23 Street and Purdue Street. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigators are still gathering information on what led up to the shooting.

One suspect has been detained, police said.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.