Police Investigating After Shooting In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department said it's investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon on the northwest side.

Oklahoma City police are investigating what led to a shooting Saturday afternoon near NW 14th Street and Rockwell Avenue.

The suspect was arrested not far from the scene, as witnesses helped investigators track him down.

The shooting happened along a busy street in broad daylight, and the calls started coming in almost immediately. Witnesses told News 9 the suspect and his victim may be related.

On a normally quiet cul-de-sac, Karen was nursing her 4-month-old son, when a man approached her house in a frantic state.

“There is this guy on my grass leaning over into the sidewalk holding a bloody shirt to his side saying, 'I’ve been shot. Can you call 911?’” she said.

Karen said she was hesitant at first, but opened the door when she saw the pain in his face.

“It looked like he had been crying. I was like okay this is a legit situation,” said Karen, “and so I was actually cautious to see was somebody else going to come running around.”

The 21-year-old had run from the corner of Michelle Lane and Rockwell Avenue, where the police department's gang unit later found multiple shell casings.

Police have not yet identified the victim or the shooter, but Karen said her neighbor seemed to know who they were.

“Somebody else down the street had seen it, and he came on his motorcycle and he was like, ‘Hey, was that your brother?’ and [the victim] was like, ‘Yeah, go get him.’ He was like, ‘Alright, I’ll be back,’ so he jets off going after him,” she said.

Witnesses at a nearby 7-Eleven told News 9 they saw the suspect run from the scene and try to break into a car, but when a man asked what he was doing the gunman ran away, taking off the hoodie he was wearing in an effort to change his appearance.

Air One helped officers catch up to the man a couple blocks west, walking away from a creek soaking wet. Investigators said they found both the gun and the top the he was wearing in the water there.

The victim has been released from the hospital, but police said he did have a warrant, so he was booked into jail along with the gunman.