Several Power Poles Reported Down In SE OKC

Emergency crews are responding to reports of several downed power poles on the southeast side of the metro, Friday afternoon.

According to reports, at least eight poles are down in driveways and houses in the area of SE 59th St. and S. Sunnylane Rd. What caused the power poles to come down is not known at this time, but a microburst is suspected.

No injuries have been reported, but authorities did ask residents to stay indoors while power crews worked the scene. According to OG&E, about 3,200 customers lost power because of this incident.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.