An arrest has been made in a February double shooting that left a man dead.

Gerald Taylor, 25, was arrested in the death of 31-year-old Tristan Brown.

Officers said they responded to a call of shots being fired near Northwest 105th St. and Western Ave. about 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Investigators located Devon Hines, 22, who had been shot. Hines was taken to a local hospital.

Brown's body was located in a nearby yard.