Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project As Chain Changes Ownership

Neighbors opposed to a planned Warren Theatre in Northeast OKC are suing the City.

They claim the 14-screen facility, retail and office space goes against the City's comprehensive plan.

Plan OKC is used as a guideline for development.

“There is an argument that some have made that this is inevitable, that the best we can do is to get on our knees and beg for mercy, but I don’t agree with that,” said the Oaks Home Owners Association President Porter Davis.

The Oaks and two other neighborhoods are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit against Oklahoma City.

OKC will not comment on pending legal matters. The City told News 9 that Plan OKC is a guideline, but there are no legal requirements.

Davis said neighbors living near the movie theater site were not properly informed about the project.

Just Friday, May 19, Regal Entertainment announced it is purchasing seven Warren Theatres, including the one in Moore.

Both Warren Theatre projects in OKC and Midwest City are still moving forward.