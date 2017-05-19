Tornado Threat Increases Into Afternoon, Friday Storms Capable of Large Hail, Damaging Wind

This afternoon's forecast is a tricky one.

All the rain around Friday morning may limit the threat for some.

As of now, it still looks like storms will develop ahead of a cold front in SW OK and move to the NE.

These storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds.

The tornado threat will increase some into the afternoon and evening. Tornadoes will be possible, but the threat is low at this point.

The threat for flash flooding will increase with storms Friday.