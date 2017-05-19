Bi-Partisan Group Sets Objectives For Lawmakers As Revenue Deadl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bi-Partisan Group Sets Objectives For Lawmakers As Revenue Deadline Looms

OKLAHOMA CITY -

As lawmakers continue the back and forth..., Oklahoma consumer groups came together Friday morning to call the lawmakers to action with only today left to make a budget deal.

Reps from healthcare, oil and gas, education, transportation and the state chamber said they've agreed on three factors.

The cigarette tax should be raised by $1.50, the fuel tax should be raised by six cents, and a gross production tax of 3% should be in place.

The cigarette tax has already failed in the House, and Democrats want the gross production tax at 5%.

However, this bi-partisan group feels their proposal is the right compromise.

