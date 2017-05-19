Bi-Partisan Group Sets Objectives For Lawmakers As Revenue Deadline Looms

As lawmakers continue the back and forth..., Oklahoma consumer groups came together Friday morning to call the lawmakers to action with only today left to make a budget deal.

Reps from healthcare, oil and gas, education, transportation and the state chamber said they've agreed on three factors.

The cigarette tax should be raised by $1.50, the fuel tax should be raised by six cents, and a gross production tax of 3% should be in place.

The cigarette tax has already failed in the House, and Democrats want the gross production tax at 5%.

However, this bi-partisan group feels their proposal is the right compromise.