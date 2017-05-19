Trump Taps OKC Fire Chief For FEMA Post

President Donald Trump will name Oklahoma City Fire Chief Keith Bryant the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Fire Administration, the White House announced today.

Our very own Fire Chief, Keith Bryant, will be appointed United States Fire Administrator! Congratulations Chief Bryant! pic.twitter.com/oUgrj0Q2uU — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 19, 2017

Congrats to G. Keith Bryant of OK on his forthcoming appointment by @realDonaldTrump to @DHSgov. https://t.co/58mvmYUiL4 — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) May 19, 2017

Bryant has been with the OKC Fire Department since 1982 and was named chief in 2005.