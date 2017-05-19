Trump Taps OKC Fire Chief For FEMA Post - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Trump Taps OKC Fire Chief For FEMA Post

Posted: Updated:
Chief Keith Bryant Chief Keith Bryant
WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump will name Oklahoma City Fire Chief Keith Bryant the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Fire Administration, the White House announced today.

Bryant has been with the OKC Fire Department since 1982 and was named chief in 2005.

