Powerful Winds Causing Damage Around The OKC Metro

Reports of wind damage are coming in all around the metro as a second round of severe weather makes its way through.

Several News 9 viewers have written in, describing damage to trees and carports from parts of Norman all the way up to areas around Will Rogers World Airport. There have been reports of flipped recreational vehicles on the lot at Floyd's RV near I-35 and N. Adkins Hill Rd. in Norman.

Thousands of power outages have also been reported around the metro; nearly 16,000 according to OG&E. Those number are expected to grow with no timetable for repairs at this time. The total number of statewide outages stands at more than 27,500, as some power has yet to be restored from Tuesday's round of storms, according to Oklahoma Emergency Management.

8:34PM - Primary damage in Norman is tree limbs down in the area just west of OU from Elm to Berry between Boyd & Lindsey — Norman Police (@normanokpd) May 19, 2017

This is what we're seeing south of Norman! Lots of rain and lightning, strong winds and some hail. Let @NEWS9 know if you see storm damage! pic.twitter.com/TP6pzJcxzy — Jessi Mitchell (@JMitchellNews9) May 19, 2017