Powerful Winds Causing Damage Around The OKC Metro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Powerful Winds Causing Damage Around The OKC Metro

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Reports of wind damage are coming in all around the metro as a second round of severe weather makes its way through.

Several News 9 viewers have written in, describing damage to trees and carports from parts of Norman all the way up to areas around Will Rogers World Airport. There have been reports of flipped recreational vehicles on the lot at Floyd's RV near I-35 and N. Adkins Hill Rd. in Norman.  

Thousands of power outages have also been reported around the metro; nearly 16,000 according to OG&E. Those number are expected to grow with no timetable for repairs at this time. The total number of statewide outages stands at more than 27,500, as some power has yet to be restored from Tuesday's round of storms, according to Oklahoma Emergency Management. 

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.