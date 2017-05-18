Thursday's OKC Dodger Game Canceled Due To Threat Of Severe Weather

The Oklahoma City Dodgers’ Thursday, May 18 game against the Sacramento River Cats has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather and will not be made up. Thursday was the final scheduled meeting of the season between the teams.

Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the Dodgers’ 2017 season, based upon availability.

Fans must redeem their tickets in person at the Dodgers ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The box office will close tonight at 5:30 p.m. and reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.

The ticket office is normally open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Saturday game days, the ticket office opens at 10 a.m. and will be open until the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the ticket office opens two hours prior to the game and will remain open until the end of the game. For additional information, please call the Dodgers front office at 405-218-1000.

The Dodgers next travel for a 12-game road trip starting with an 8:05 p.m. Central game Friday against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. Live coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

-Dodgers-