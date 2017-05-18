Thursday's OKC Dodger Game Canceled Due To Threat Of Severe Weat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thursday's OKC Dodger Game Canceled Due To Threat Of Severe Weather

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Dodgers’ Thursday, May 18 game against the Sacramento River Cats has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather and will not be made up. Thursday was the final scheduled meeting of the season between the teams.

Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the Dodgers’ 2017 season, based upon availability. 

Fans must redeem their tickets in person at the Dodgers ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The box office will close tonight at 5:30 p.m. and reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.

The ticket office is normally open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Saturday game days, the ticket office opens at 10 a.m. and will be open until the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the ticket office opens two hours prior to the game and will remain open until the end of the game. For additional information, please call the Dodgers front office at 405-218-1000.

The Dodgers next travel for a 12-game road trip starting with an 8:05 p.m. Central game Friday against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. Live coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app. 

-Dodgers-

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.