More Tornadoes Descend In Western, Northwestern Oklahoma

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
WASHITA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Several tornadoes touched down in western and northwestern parts of Oklahoma, in Washita, Dewey, Woods and Major County.

News 9 StormTracker Val Castor first reported seeing debris falling from the sky east of the town of New Cordell in Washita County. Power lines are reported to be down along State Highway 152, just to the south of Corn, Oklahoma.

Later, an unconfirmed tornado may have also touched down six miles to the southwest of the town of Taloga in Woodward County. Later, News 9 StormTracker Bobby Payne and Tom Pastrano spotted the twister, reportedly more than one-quarter of a mile wide, near the town of Chester, Oklahoma  

Another tornado was spotted by StormTracker Marty Logan to the northeast of Waynoka, headed toward Alva, Oklahoma. Then a second storm produced at least one other tornado behind this storm, just south of Waynoka. 

An exact number of tornadoes has not yet been determined. Some damage reports are coming in from the Cordell area, including outbuildings, roof damage and uprooted trees.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

