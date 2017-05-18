Russell Westbrook Named First-Team All-NBA - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russell Westbrook Named First-Team All-NBA

By Ben Smith, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Russell Westbrook was named to the All-NBA First Team for the second-straight season, the league announced on Thursday.

Westbrook received 99 First Team votes and one Second Team vote to finish tied with LeBron James for second in votes. James Harden was the only unanimous first-teamer with 100 out of 100 First Team votes. Along with Westbrook, Harden and James, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis make up the 2016-17 All-NBA First Team.

