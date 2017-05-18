Oklahoma AG Asks Congress To Return Drug Settlement Money To States

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter along with 50 other attorney generals from the United States are recommending federal legislation that would allow the federal government to return a proportionate share of prescription drug settlements to the states.

The letter signed by The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) addressed to the U.S. Finance Committee Chair and ranking member, asks for money recovered from pharmaceutical fraud settlements, specifically involving the prescription drug benefit known as Medicare Part D.

The attorney generals argue that over the past ten years, the states have contributed approximately $80 billion in payments to the federal government for the prescription drug benefit program, but the federal government has not shared any of the recovery with the states.

Attorney General Hunter said change in legislation is needed to ensure a fair partnership with the federal government.

“When Medicare Part D went into effect in 2006, the law did not include a reimbursement for the states after fraud charges had been settled. My colleagues throughout the United States and I encourage Congress to make the necessary changes to return a portion of this money to the states, which will enable us to put that money to use protecting more citizens.”

To read the full letter, click here.