Car Slams Into Pedestrians In New York's Times Square, Killing 1

At least one person has died and 20 wounded after a car drove through a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square just before noon Thursday.

The New York Police Department says the crash does not appear to be terrorism-related. The driver, a 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, is in custody and has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated, officials said.

Officials said Rojas made a U-turn onto a sidewalk in Times Square. Rojas traveled on the sidewalk for three blocks, striking an 18-year-old woman who died of her injuries.The car, a red Honda, struck the victims at 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, the FDNY said. The driver was seen being hauled into a police car.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said.

Speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the crash was not an act of terror.

Police have closed off the area and buildings are on lock down.

Footage from the scene showed the car on top of barriers along the sidewalk. First responders could be seen tending to victims on the street.

