Hazardous Material Found In Car In NW OKC

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The all clear has been given after authorities investigated suspicious material found in a car in Northwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning. 

A tow truck company employee found the items in the 900 block of Northwest 47th St. near North Western Ave. in a car that they were preparing to tow, according to police. 

The vehicle was parked in the parking lot of a synagogue. Bomb squad investigators said the material was not an explosive device, but appeared to be the remnants of a mobile meth lab and the material was deemed to be hazardous. 

Officers said there was no active threat and investigators were not aware of any threats against the synagogue or any other religious facility in OKC.

