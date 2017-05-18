Gov. Keating One Of Four On Trump's FBI Director Short List - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Gov. Keating One Of Four On Trump's FBI Director Short List

Former Oklahoma governor Frank Keating is on President Donald Trump's short list to be the next director of the FBI.

Prior to Keating's two terms as governor of Oklahoma, 1995 to 2003, he was an F-B-I agent. Keating was one of four candidates who met with President Trump at the White House yesterday.

Last night, Sen. James Lankford told CNN he's not surprised with Keating's consideration.

"He's proved himself to be a non-partisan, very fair person but also tenacious in prosecutions as governor. Being able to walk through all that happened in the investigation, in all that happened in the 1995 bombing of the OKC Federal Building. We've seen all of those issues and we've seen him work across the aisle."

One week ago today, President Trump fired James Comey as director. Trump has said he could make a decision on Comey's replacement by tomorrow.

