Red Cross Offers Helping Hand To Elk City Recovery

Elk City residents will spend the next several months working to rebuild what they lost in Tuesday's tornado.

The American Red Cross set up a temporary shelter at the First Baptist Church in Elk City to help victims displaced from their homes and donations are pouring in. City officials and volunteers say they're pretty well-stocked with water and food.

Priorities right now are toiletry items, cleaning supplies, trash bags, gloves, plywood, and nails. Donations can be dropped off at the Elk City Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.