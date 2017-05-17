One Dead, Suspect At Large After Shooting In SW OKC

Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the scene at the Oak Creek Apartment Complex near SW 59th and Walker. The victim, Jerome Garrett, 27, was transported from the scene to OU Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

Police say Garrett was "sitting outside when the suspect simply walked up and shot him." The suspect then fled and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.