Severe Storms Including Tornadoes Possible Thursday

The next round of severe weather for Oklahoma returns Thursday. Showers and storms will initially form along and out ahead of a dry line in western and northwest Oklahoma Thursday afternoon, moving east in the evening.

All severe modes are possible including strong tornadoes, baseball size hail and damaging winds exceeding 80 MPH. The threat is certainly there for the higher end tornadoes and damaging wind in the central part of the state, but the threat is higher in western and northwest Oklahoma.