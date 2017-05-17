Severe Storms Including Tornadoes Possible Thursday

The next round of severe weather for Oklahoma returns Thursday. Showers and storms will initially form along and out ahead of a dry line in western and northwest Oklahoma Thursday afternoon, moving east in the evening.
All severe modes are possible including strong tornadoes, baseball size hail and damaging winds exceeding 80 MPH. The threat is certainly there for the higher end tornadoes and damaging wind in the central part of the state, but the threat is higher in western and northwest Oklahoma.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.