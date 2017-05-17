Beckham County Family Credits Storm Shelter For Saving Lives - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Beckham County Family Credits Storm Shelter For Saving Lives

ELK CITY, Oklahoma -

A rural Beckham County family is crediting  their storm shelter with saving their lives Tuesday night seven miles southwest of Elk City.

Justin Rosser, along with his wife Tisha, six other family members and one of the family dogs scrambled into their underground shelter just before the twister hit.  Their family lives just a half-mile from where the twister took the life of a 53-year-old neighbor.

"It's crazy. I mean just something you can't believe," Justin Rosser said. 

Rosser's father, Gary, says that storm shelter has been used by their family for four decades. 

