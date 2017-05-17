Guiltless BBQ Chicken Pizza - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Guiltless BBQ Chicken Pizza

Guiltless BBQ Chicken Pizza

  • 1 package whole wheat Naan bread or flatbread
  • 1/2 cup BBQ sauce (any kind will do)
  • 1 cup cooked shredded chicken
  • 1/2 sliced red onion, thin slices
  • 1/2 red pepper, sliced thin
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar blend
  • Chopped fresh cilantro
  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet wth parchment paper.
  3. Place 4 pieces of Naan on the parchment paper and cook in the oven for 10 minutes or until is begins to get crisp.
  4. Remove from the oven. Spread 2-3 tablespoons of bbq sauce on each of the pieces of Naan.
  5. Add the remaining bbq sauce to a small bowl with the shredded chicken and toss together.
  6. Evenly divide the chicken on to the Naan bread.
  7. Top with sliced red pepper and red onion.
  8. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese.
  9. Return to the oven and cook till the cheese is bubbly.
  10. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with cilantro. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
