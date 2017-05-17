Oklahoma City Woman Found After Missing Persons Alert

Oklahoma City Police have issued a Missing Persons Alert for 20-year-old Ramona "Mona" Williams.

Williams was last seen at approximately 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at a residence in the 2500 block of SW 35th Street in Oklahoma City.

She has a ring of roses tattooed around her right wrist. If you see her or know where she is, call 911 immediately.