NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball Plans To Only Workout For Lakers

One of the top prospects in the 2017 NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball, won't work out for any other team than the Los Angeles Lakers, according to his father, LaVar Ball.

When appearing on FS1's "The Herd," LaVar Ball was adamant his son would play for his hometown team.

“He’s only going to the Lakers, so why should he work out for forty different teams, or two or three different teams, it’s just the same way we did with Lonzo going to UCLA," LaVar Ball said. "I didn’t go on all these recruiting trips and say wine and dine us, act like you want us. We know what we wanted, which was UCLA. We know we want the Lakers, so why we working out for any other teams.”

Los Angeles is slated to pick in the No. 2 slot on draft night, and it just so happens that Lonzo Ball is projected as the No. 2 prospect in the 2017 class according to most mock drafts. Washington's Markelle Fultz is widely ranked as the No. 1 prospect with the Boston Celtics holding to No. 1 pick.

“Here’s the thing, I prefer Zo to go to the Lakers, but if Boston were to choose him and Lonzo wants to play basketball, guess what? He don’t care where he goes," LaVar Ball said about his son.

The draft is set for June 22, so it'll be interesting to see if anything changes with the Ball's decision over the next month.