Former Gov. Keating To Be Interviewed For FBI Director Position

Gov. Frank Keating speaks during a remembrance ceremony on April 19, 2015. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP, Pool) Gov. Frank Keating speaks during a remembrance ceremony on April 19, 2015. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP, Pool)
Former Gov. Frank Keating is one of four people President Donald Trump is meeting with Wednesday afternoon for the FBI director position, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

Spicer was speaking with reporters Wednesday and mentioned Keating as well as FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, former top FBI official Richard McFeely and former vice presidential candidate and former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman as four candidates for the FBI director post.

According to a C-SPAN recording, Spicer said Trump will meet with the four Wednesday.

Keating, a Republican, served as the 25th governor from 1995 to 2003. He worked as a special agent for the FBI after finishing law school.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
