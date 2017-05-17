Police Looking For Suspects Who Stole From NW OKC WalMart

Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects who shoplifted from a WalMart in NW Oklahoma City. These surveillance photos were taken from the WalMart located off Memorial and Penn.

Police describe the suspect in red shorts as a white male with a gold tooth and heavily tattooed arms and legs. Police say he attempted to force a female into his truck, but she fled the suspect and notified police.

OKCPD said the suspects left the store in this grey truck.

If you recognize any of the suspects or their vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.