Brawl Involving Inmates, Guards At Cimarron Prison Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating an incident involving prisoners and guards at the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing from Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. Investigators say an inmate refused to comply with orders and a guard responded with pepper spray. A melee ensued, involving several other inmates assaulting the guard and other guards who rushed in to help.

According to a release issued by the facility, five guards were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries suffered in the brawl. No inmates were reported injured.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) is investigating the incident.

The Cimarron Correctional Facility is privately owned and operated by CoreCivic.

The following is a statement from CoreCivic:

CoreCivic is fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General.

The following is a statement from the DOC: