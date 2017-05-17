Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels Homes

At least 100 structures were damaged and more than 50 homes were destroyed in Elk City when an EF-2, possibly EF-3, tornado blew across the city.

Most of the damage is isolated south of I-40, missing a heavily populated neighborhood by about a mile. Approximately 40 homes were destroyed in the Country Club addition near Hwy 6 and Lakeridge Rd. Another 10-20 homes on Mulberry Lane were destroyed.

Early reports show the tornado's path to be about a quarter of a mile wide. Trees were uprooted, power lines were knocked down, and roofs were ripped off of homes.

One person died in the tornado, 53-year-old Gene "Bo" Mikles, Jr., when his car was picked up by the wind and dropped. First responders estimate at least 20 injuries from this storm and that number is expected to climb.

Elk City Schools canceled classes for tomorrow but staff will report at 9 a.m.

The First Baptist Church in Elk City will offer shelter and other assistance for as long as there is a need. Cleanup crews say they need supplies including gloves, lumber, and tarps. Other donations, such as bottled water, food, clothes, etc., can be dropped off there.