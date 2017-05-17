Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels Homes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels Homes

Posted: Updated:
ELK CITY, Oklahoma -

At least 100 structures were damaged and more than 50 homes were destroyed in Elk City when an EF-2, possibly EF-3, tornado blew across the city.

Most of the damage is isolated south of I-40, missing a heavily populated neighborhood by about a mile. Approximately 40 homes were destroyed in the Country Club addition near Hwy 6 and Lakeridge Rd. Another 10-20 homes on Mulberry Lane were destroyed.

Early reports show the tornado's path to be about a quarter of a mile wide. Trees were uprooted, power lines were knocked down, and roofs were ripped off of homes.

One person died in the tornado, 53-year-old Gene "Bo" Mikles, Jr., when his car was picked up by the wind and dropped. First responders estimate at least 20 injuries from this storm and that number is expected to climb.

Elk City Schools canceled classes for tomorrow but staff will report at 9 a.m.

The First Baptist Church in Elk City will offer shelter and other assistance for as long as there is a need. Cleanup crews say they need supplies including gloves, lumber, and tarps. Other donations, such as bottled water, food, clothes, etc., can be dropped off there.

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Featured on News9.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD

    When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.