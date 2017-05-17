OKC Sustains Damage To Water Pump Station, Power Lines - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Sustains Damage To Water Pump Station, Power Lines

OKLAHOMA CITY -

This morning, residents in far southwestern Oklahoma City will experience low water pressure after the water pump station near SW 29th and Council sustained damage in last night's storms.

Residents are encouraged to conserve water while the city works to restore power to the station and as OG&E works to restore power back to residents.

Just after midnight, OG&E reported more than 2,600 without power. As of 4 a.m., more than 5,000 homes were dark in an area stretching from Durant to Glenpool, with 1,500 of those in the OKC metro. Customers in the metro area can expect to have their power restored by 9 a.m.

Downed power lines also forced the closure of SW 29th St. between MacArthur and Council. That road closure is expected to last all day Wednesday.

Another utility provider, The Public Service Company of Oklahoma, said they expect power restored by 6 a.m.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
