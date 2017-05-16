Major Damage, At Least One Fatality Reported After Tornado Hits - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Major Damage, At Least One Fatality Reported After Tornado Hits Elk City

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
ELK CITY, Oklahoma -

Major damage, multiple injuries and at least one fatality has been reported after a tornado hit Elk City, Oklahoma in Beckham County, Tuesday afternoon.

Incident Communication Officers Danny Ringer confirmed the fatality occurred near State Highway 152 and State Highway 34. The victim, Gene "Bo" Mikles, Jr., 53, was in his car in Merritt when it was thrown "several hundred feet." Mikles was found lying on the ground.

At least 100 structures were damaged and more than 50 were destroyed. There are 10 reported injuries and only two were treated at the hospital. The Elk City Police Chief tells News 9 that some people were trapped inside of tornado-damaged homes.

According to the Elk City City Manager Lee Litterell, so far all residents have been accounted for, although rescuers are still going home-to-home checking for injured or trapped individuals. Litterell tells News 9 the hospital has called in for extra help to assist with the injuries. Right now, it's estimated that as many as 70 homes may have been damaged or destroyed in the storm; 20 to 30 homes on Mulberry Ln. and in the Country Club area.

The club house at the Elk City Golf and Country Club was also destroyed, according to the police chief. Overturned trucks prompted authorities to shut down on State Highway 6, south of Interstate 40.

Several out-of-town crews with police and fire departments have joined in on the search and rescue efforts, Litterell told News 9. Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are setting up operations in Elk City to assist with residents displaced by the storm. A shelter is being opened at the First Baptist Church of Elk City to help affected residents.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Red Cross says they will send an emergency response vehicle and supplies on Wednesday. 

"Our rapid response assessors are in Elk City and nearby storm-affected areas, and we are going to continue to follow the storms," said Disaster Relief Director, Sam Porter. 

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission was notified of about 3,000 outages in the storm-damaged area in Beckham County.

At least three tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in the storms so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.