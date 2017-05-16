Intrigue Surrounds Iconic Bricktown Building - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Intrigue Surrounds Iconic Bricktown Building

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The old Spaghetti Warehouse building in Bricktown is back in the news after the unknown owner took the necessary steps to keep the iconic building off the abandoned list. 

After a slue of vandalism and vagrants occupying the building, City Council came close to deeming the building "abandoned," but the unknown owner hired a local company to clean and board up the windows over the last 24 hours.

