Elderly OKC Man Shoots At Suspect Robbing Him

Oklahoma City police said they arrested 55-year-old Kervin Gardiner on Monday, two days after he robbed an elderly man at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.

Edward Barnes, 79, was pumping gas when Gardiner reached into Barnes’ back pocket, grabbed his wallet, and ran, according to officers.

Barnes told investigators he had a loaded gun in his vehicle. He grabbed it and shot at Gardiner’s feet. He told police he aimed at Gardiner’s feet so he wouldn’t hurt anyone else.

MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police Department said, “Those type of robberies are crimes of opportunity. […] And he almost got himself shot doing it.”

Authorities say Gardiner was not shot and no one was injured.

Police tracked down Gardiner and booked him into the Oklahoma County Jail.