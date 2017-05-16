Energy FC 1st Team And U23S Playing In U.S. Open Cup

Energy FC has two teams competing in the 2nd round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tomorrow evening.

The 1st team or Energy FC is hosting Moreno Valley SC at 7 p.m. at the soccer complex on the campus of the University of Oklahoma. This is the first time that Energy FC has hosted a U.S. Open Cup match. General admission seating is $10. Energy FC Season Seat Members can attend the match at no charge.

The 2nd team or the U23s play the Tulsa Roughnecks FC at the soccer complex on the campus of the University of Tulsa at 7 p.m. The U23s advanced to the 2nd round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup by downing the Tulsa Athletic 4-2 on PKs last Wednesday.

Teams from across the country compete annually for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the oldest team competition in the United States. The defending champion is FC Dallas.

Both Energy FC and the U23s return to their regular season schedule this Saturday at home at Taft Stadium. The U23s take on Houston FC at 11 a.m. while Energy FC takes on Orange County SC at 7 p.m. Admission to the U23 match is free with a paid ticket to the Energy FC match that evening.

