Tornado Spotted In Rural Beaver County

A small tornado has been confirmed to have touched down near the town of Balko, Oklahoma in Beaver County, Tuesday afternoon.

News 9 StormTracker Marty Logan spotted the twister around 2:45 p.m., in a rural area just to the north of Balko and headed toward Beaver, Oklahoma, in the Oklahoma panhandle.

No structures were threatened and no damage has been reported at this time.

