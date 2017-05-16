Russell and Nina Westbrook Welcome Son Noah - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Russell and Nina Westbrook Welcome Son Noah

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The long awaited arrival of Russell Westbrook's first born child is finally over.

Russell and Nina Westbrook welcomed son, Noah Russell Westbrook on 5/16/2017.

Noah weighed 7lbs 5oz and measured 20 inches long.

Doting dad Russ posted this photo on social media Tuesday afternoon. Congratulations to both parents!

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.