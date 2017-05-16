Woman Arrested In Logan County For Abandoning 15-Year-Old Daughter On Side Of I-35

The Logan County Sheriff's Office arrested Renee Qualls for child abandonment after, according to police, she left her 15-year-old daughter on the side of I-35 near Seward Rd.

On May 11, the daughter was kicked out of the car after an argument between her and Qualls. Qualls then continued to drive north towards Kansas City with a 12-year-old boy.

The daughter was then taken into Department of Human Services custody. Deputies got a hold of Qualls shortly thereafter on the phone and she was uncooperative, according to the report. She refused to stop driving and tell police where she was. Police believe Qualls was drunk based on her slurred speech and incoherent thought.

At that point, a verbal order was issued for the 12-year-old boy still riding with Qualls to be taken into state custody. An arrest warrant was then issued on a child abandonment charge for Qualls.

On May 15, the boy was turned over to DHS and Qualls was turned in to the Logan County Sheriff by her legal representation. She is being held at the Logan County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

The children have been returned to the custody of their father.